A Boy in Malaysia Has Lost Three Limbs Following a Horrific School Beating

A schoolboy in Malaysia has reportedly had three of his limbs amputated after a horrific beating at a religious school.

Eleven-year-old Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi lost his arm on Wednesday after both of his legs were earlier removed to stop the spread of bacterial infections resulting from the beating, according to Malaysian newspaper The Star .

Thaqif's injuries are allegedly the result of a severe beating from a 29-year-old assistant warden at the school in Kota Tinggi, Johor state. The boy was one of 15 students whipped with a garden hose for making noise in the school's place of worship.

The boy's family had hoped that Thaqif could keep his arm after it showed signs of improvement earlier in the week, but the limb later turned black due to damaged blood cells and tissue, the Star reports.

The suspect, currently in police remand, will be brought before a judge and likely transferred to judicial custody.

[The Star ]