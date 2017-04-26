World
Search
Sign In
VenezuelaThe Death Toll in Venezuela's Anti-Government Protests Has Risen to 26
APTOPIX Venezuela Political Crisis
brazilFormer Brazilian Soccer Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been Ordered to Finish His Jail Sentence
Brazilian footballer Bruno Fernandes de
Pope FrancisPope Francis Calls for Humility and Togetherness in Surprise TED Talk
US-CANADA-RELIGION-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-TED-POPE
MalaysiaA Boy in Malaysia Has Lost Three Limbs Following a Horrific School Beating
View Of Abandoned Classroom
CHINA-DEFENCE-INDUSTRY
China's second aircraft carrier, is seen during a launch ceremony at Dalian shipyard in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 26, 2017.  STR/AFP/Getty Images
China

China Launches Its First Home-Built Aircraft Carrier

Kevin Lui
3:09 AM ET

China launched its first domestically-built aircraft carrier Wednesday, in the northeastern port of Dalian.

The ship, which has not yet been named, ceremonially entered the water with much fanfare at 9 a.m. local time, reports the state-run Xinhua news agency. It joins the ranks of the Liaoning, an extensively retrofitted former Soviet ship that became China's first aircraft carrier in 2012.

Citing local media, the Associated Press reports that the new carrier will have capacity for 24 J-15 fighter jets and 12 helicopters, while the BBC reports that the ship will run on conventional power rather than nuclear.

The launch comes as the U.S. is sending an aircraft carrier strike group of its own — which North Korea has threatened to sink — and other vessels to waters near the Korean Peninsula, amid rising tensions in the region over Pyongyang's nuclear missile program.

The latest addition to Beijing's naval fleet comes against the backdrop of long-running territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where six nations have overlapping claims to various islets and reefs throughout the key waterway. China asserts sovereignty over most of the Sea, and has transformed several reefs into artificial islands, capable of accommodating military equipment and planes.

[Xinhua]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME