World
Search
Sign In
TIME 100Sarah Paulson Is Totally Down to Play a Royal. But It's Not Princess Diana
Landon Nordeman for TIME
FranceMarine Le Pen Calls French Election a 'Revolt' Against the Elite
FRANCE2017-VOTE-FAR-RIGHT
TIME 100Watch Demi Lovato's High-Energy Performance at the TIME 100 Gala
time-100-2017-demi-lovato
TIME 100Viola Davis on Why She's Telling Her Daughter to Stop Apologizing: 'We Need to Step Into Our Power'
Landon Nordeman for TIME
S. Korea Begins Process To Deploy THAAD
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks are seen carrying parts required to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system at the Osan Air Base on March 6, 2017 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.  United States Forces Korea via Getty Images
Korean Peninsula

The Arms Race on the Korean Peninsula Escalates as Seoul Rolls Out U.S. Missiles

Associated Press
Apr 25, 2017

(SEOUL)—South Korea says key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system have been installed a day after rival North Korea showed off its military power.

The work to set up the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, within this year has angered North Korea, China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radars as a security threat.

South Korea said in a statement Wednesday that unspecified parts of THAAD were deployed. The statement said that Seoul and Washington have been pushing to get THAAD working soon to cope with North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency says six launchers, some intercept missiles and at least one radar have been deployed.

Seoul says North Korea conducted huge live-fire drills Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME