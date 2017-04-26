Viola Davis on Why She's Telling Her Daughter to Stop Apologizing: 'We Need to Step Into Our Power'

Viola Davis said there's a piece of advice she's been giving to her daughter lately: "Stop apologizing."

On the TIME 100 Gala red carpet Tuesday, Davis said: "We're at this huge point in our lives in history where we need to step into our power and not give it over to anyone or apologize for it...and understand that in whatever we do. We deserve to be there and we deserve to be there and we deserve to have a voice."

The regular accolade-collector is known for supplying the internet with some of the most emotionally rich inspirational viral speeches. So it was no surprise that the Fences actor hit the event with a message to deliver to women, who she says are at a pivotal moment.

