California

UC Berkeley Braces for Possible Protests During Ann Coulter Speech

Alana Abramson
Apr 25, 2017

UC Berkeley, often viewed as one of the most liberal campuses in the United States, is preparing for protests during a planned outdoor speech by conservative pundit and author Ann Coulter.

If it happens, the event would be held outside, which makes dangerous objects more difficult to detect from a security perspective, said the school's chancellor, according to the Washington Post.

“If somebody brings weapons, there’s no way to block off the site or to screen them. In an open space you have almost no control over that,” UC-Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said.

Coulter was invited to Berkeley by college Republicans last week to speak this Thursday, but the University cancelled, citing security concerns and claiming they were unable to find a safe venue. Instead, they proposed that she speak in May. But Coulter vowed that she would speak on April 27.

" I am giving the speech,” she said on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. “What are they gonna do, arrest me?”

On Monday, the students who invited her sued the University. That same day, Coulter tweeted that Thursday's weather looked perfect for an outdoor rally.

There is precedent for the university to be so concerned about security. In February, an appearance at the University by former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was cancelled following protests outside the event. Following the incident, President Trump threatened to withhold funding from the public university.

