The grassroots organization Common Cause filed a complaint with the office of Government Ethics and the State Department, one day after the latter posted an article on its website promoting President Trump's private Mar-a-Lago estate as the "winter White House."

The complaint calls on both departments to conduct an investigation into the incident, and to hold those responsible accountable, arguing it was a "clear misuse and abuse of taxpayer funds."

"This administration’s refusal to set clear boundaries between the business of the American people and the businesses of Donald Trump has metastasized into the federal agencies,” Common Cause President Karen Hobert Flynn said in a statement.

On Monday, Share America, a website the State Department manages, had a blog post describing the history of Mar-a-Lago, and Trump's current presidential activity there, referring to it as the "winter White House." Trump bought the Palm Beach estate over two decades ago and membership to the club costs about $200,000. The post was removed after the State Department faced scrutiny for praising Trump's private property.

This isn't the only controversy surrounding Mar-A-Lago, where Trump has chosen to spend a majority of his weekends since he was inaugurated. Last month, three Florida lawmakers asked the White House to reimburse the greater Palm Beach for the costs incurred by these frequent visits.