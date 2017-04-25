Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseLindsay Graham: President Trump Won't Let North Korea Build Missile That Could Hit U.S.
President Trump Signs Executive Order Promoting Agriculture And Rural Prosperity In America
CrimeFormer CIA Operative Argues Lee Harvey Oswald's Cuba Connections Went Deep
Lee Harvey Oswald
justiceAn Oklahoma Panel Says the State Should Stay Away From the Death Penalty
Robet H. Alexander, Jr., Andy Lester, Brad Henry
trump 100 daysHere Are President Trump's 3 Biggest Achievements in His First 100 Days
President Trump Meets with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Treasury Department
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 7, 2017. Evan Vucci—AP
Congress

Breitbart Denied Media Credentials to Cover Congress

Kevin Freking / AP
5:36 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The panel that approves media credentials to cover Congress declined to grant permanent credentials to Breitbart News Network, LLC.

The Standing Committee of Correspondents voted unanimously Tuesday to table an application from Breitbart and declined to extend temporary credentials beyond May 31.

News organizations seeking credentials for its reporters must be editorially independent of any institution or interest group that lobbies the federal government. The committee can reject applicants that fail to provide the information needed to make that verification.

Breitbart is a conservative media outlet that was headed by Steve Bannon before he joined the Trump administration as a chief strategist and senior counselor.

Committee chairman Billy House says questions have centered on whether several top editors at Breitbart are actively engaged by or affiliated with advocacy groups.

"We did not single Breitbart out for special review. But we are not going to single them out for special treatment," House said. "The gallery rules predate any of us on the board."

Chad Wilkinson, a spokesman for Breitbart News, said the outlet is "unequivocally entitled to permanent Senate Press Gallery credentials and is determined to secure them."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME