CrimeSan Diego Pool Party Shooter Called Ex-Girlfriend in the Middle of Deadly Rampage
Apartment Shooting San Diego
AviationUnited CEO Oscar Munoz Faces Questions on How to Improve the Airline Industry
DC: Airline Industry CEO's Speak At Chamber Of Commerce
HollywoodHollywood Writers Reach a Tentative Deal with Producers, Averting Immediate Strike
Hollywood Sign Begins Month-Long Makeover
IdeasCartoonists and Journalists Jailed in Turkey Need Our Help
movies

Yes, Vin Diesel Actually Used His Own Voice for Baby Groot

Eliana Dockterman
7:00 AM ET

It might be hard to imagine, but yes, that's actually buff Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel voicing baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The trisyllabic tree was hard enough to voice in the original Guardians film. Diesel was limited to the words "I am Groot" to express a whole range of emotions throughout the film. But a heroic sacrifice at the end of that movie led to Groot's destruction and rebirth as a tiny potted plant. Now it's baby Groot who graces the new Guardians movie, and this time around, his voice is much higher.

Still, director James Gunn decided to stick with the gruff-voiced Diesel for the adorable character. Gunn told Entertainment Weekly that he did very little in post-production to change Diesel's baby Groot voice. “I mean, there’s a tiny amount of processing that we do on a few of our characters, but it’s very little. It’s mostly just Vin’s voice. He’s able to, you know, speak in a much higher register than he normally does.”

Diesel, who has said he gets a secret script with the meaning behind all of his lines, had to hit his upper registers to voice the character. But diehard fans of Diesel won't be surprised by his range: The actor posts videos of him singing on social media all the time. He also proved he could change his register during an April appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he sang "Lean on Me" in a Chipmunk voice.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME