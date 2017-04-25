U.S.
Search
Sign In
trump 100 daysHere Are President Trump's 3 Biggest Achievements in His First 100 Days
President Trump Meets with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Treasury Department
trump 100 daysHere Are President Trump's 3 Biggest Setbacks in His First 100 Days
President Trump Holds Video Conference With NASA Astronauts Aboard The International Space Station
trump 100 daysThe White House Says Trump Signed More Executive Orders So Far Than FDR. That's Wrong
President Trump Meets with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Treasury Department
CourtsFederal Judge Blocks President Trump's Plan to Cut Off Funding to Sanctuary Cities
Sanctuary Cities
Robet H. Alexander, Jr., Andy Lester, Brad Henry
Robert H. Alexander, Jr., center, a member of the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The commission released a report that says the state should extend its moratorium on capital punishment. At left is Andy Lester and at right is former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki—AP
justice

An Oklahoma Panel Says the State Should Stay Away From the Death Penalty

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:15 PM ET

The Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission announced Tuesday that it is recommending the state extend its moratorium on the death penalty.

"Due to the volume and seriousness of the flaws in Oklahoma’s capital punishment system, Commission members recommend that the moratorium on executions be extended until significant reforms are accomplished," the panel's report said. The commission also said that the decision to recommend a moratorium extension was unanimous.

The report described the year-long investigation as "disturbing," and that members were led to question whether capital punishments can be imposed while ensuring that "no innocent person is put to death."

The report came as Arkansas executed two men just hours apart from the other.

While the commission's findings focus on wrongful death, it also mentions cases of botched executions, including that of Clayton Lockett in 2014. That case led to the first moratorium of Oklahoma's death penalty, which lasted eight months. That same year, an Arizona inmate gasped and struggled for breath for at least an hour during another execution.

The Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission addressed the fact that constituents in the state have voted in favor of capital punishment. However, the panel said, "the burden of wrongful convictions alone requires the systemic corrections recommended in this report."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME