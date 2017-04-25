Politics
President Donald Trump signs the Executive Order Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue looks on during a roundtable with farmers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photograph by Olivier Douliery—Getty/Pool
White House

President Trump: Canada Has 'Outsmarted Our Politicians for Years'

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:16 PM ET

President Donald Trump continued to have harsh words for Canada while signing an executive order to promote agriculture Tuesday.

"People don't realize Canada's been very tough on the United States...they've outsmarted our politicians for years," Trump said.

His remarks come after announcing he would impose a 24 percent tariff on Canada for lumber shipped into the United States.

Trump criticized Canada for what he called "very unfair" practices against the U.S.'s dairy industry. Governors Scott Walker of Wisconsin and Andrew Cuomo of New York wrote to him previously asking him to address Canada’s "protectionist dairy trade policies."

He touched on the issue again Tuesday saying, "This has been going on for a while and we're not going to put up with it."

