Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Has Five Post-Credit Scenes. Here’s What They Mean

Warning: Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ahead.

You might want to consider one of those theaters with comfy seats. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , out May 5, is over two hours long and features five — yes, five — post-credit teaser scenes.

Some of those scenes are gags, like Star-Lord ( Chris Pratt ) interacting with a hormonal teenage Groot and the mishap with Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Yondu's arrow. But others held real significance for the future of the Guardians and Avengers films. Audiences meet an alternate-timeline Guardians team and the sometimes-hero-sometimes-villain Adam for the first time.

Here's everything that you need to know about all those pre-, mid- and post-credit scenes.

Kraglin tries to control Yondu's arrow

Now that Yondu is dead, the ravager's sidekick Kraglin has inherited the whistle-controlled Yaka Arrow. But Kraglin could have used the tips Yondu gave Peter earlier about controlling magical powers with your heart, not your head. During a playful sequence, Kraglin accidentally stabs Drax with the arrow.

The takeaway: Kraglin may be the newest Guardian. Actor Sean Gunn is on the cast list for Avengers: Infinity War , so he will certainly return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity, possibly with his new weapon.

Fun fact: Sean Gunn, best known for playing the hapless Kirk on Gilmore Girls , is director James Gunn's brother and voices Rocket on set.

Stakar Ogord reunites with his crew (including a character voiced by Miley Cyrus)

Sylvester Stallone, who plays a Ravager named Stakar Ogard, may turn out to be an original Guardian. In the second post-credits scene, he assembles a team made up of Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Charlie 27 (Ving Rhames), Krugarr and Mainframe (a robot voiced by Miley Cyrus) and says it's too bad that it took Yondu's death to reunite them all. Comic book fans may recognize this group as the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Stakar Ogord's background is complicated, but he comes from an alternate timeline in the comic books. He's immortal and can manipulate light. He and his adoptive sister Aleta spent some time fused together in one body as a superhero known as Starhawk. Charlie-27 is a human from the 31st century. Krugarr is an alien that learned mysticism under Doctor Strange. And Mainframe is an alternate universe version of Vision, the android created by Tony Stark that stars in Avengers 2 .

Marvel has not yet revealed whether these alt-Guardians will appear in Infinity Wars or other films.

Ayesha creates Adam

This is the most significant and complicated of the post-credit scenes.

Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha — the high priestess of the golden, perfectionist Sovereign race — plots to defeat the Guardians with a new super huma in her post-credits scene She stares at a large cocoon and says, "I think I will call him Adam." Most likely, she's referring to Adam Warlock, who director James Gunn has teased will appear in Guardians 3 . (Though he won't appear in Infinity War. )

In the comics, Adam Warlock is a perfect being created by scientists on Earth. However, when the golden-skinned man is born, he realizes his creators have evil intentions and departs for space. He has the typical superhero powers — super strength, agility, etc. — and can also manipulate energy. When he needs to recover, he protects himself from mortal harm in a cocoon and emerges with another level of physical and mental maturity.

Adam embarks on many galactic adventures, including attempting to prevent Thanos from collecting all the Infinity Stones and destroying the galaxy and getting corrupted by an Infinity Stone himself. Adam eventually joins the Guardians of the Galaxy and spends much of his time staving off a perfect woman created by those same scientists on earth who takes many names, including Ayesha. (Presumably, since Ayesha is Adam's creator in the film, their relationship in the cinematic universe will be slightly different.)

Astute comic nerds might have noticed what looked to be Adam Warlock's cocoon in one of the tanks that belonged to the Collector (Benicio Del Toro) in Thor: The Dark World . However, if Adam had not yet been born in that movie, most likely that cocoon did not belong to Adam after all.

Peter scolds teenage Groot

Baby Groot is too cute to kill. Teenage Groot, less so. Peter scolds Groot for leaving his roots all over his room and rotting his brain by playing some retro video game. "Now I know how Yondu felt!" Peter says.

The scene is more a throwaway joke than a setup for any future films, but we can infer that Groot will either be an angsty teen or fully grown adult when we meet him again in Avengers: Infinity War .

Stan Lee bores the Watchers

In the movie, famed Marvel comics writer Stan Lee makes a cameo regaling a group of beings known as The Watchers with stories of his adventures. In this final post-credits scene, the Watchers get sick of Lee and move away.

This may support a long-held fan theory that Stan Lee's character in the Marvel cinematic universe is a Watcher. The mysterious extraterrestrials' only purpose is to observe the most significant events in the universe. While Stan Lee does not look like the other Watchers in the scene, perhaps he's in disguise? Or perhaps Marvel is just messing with fans by nodding at their Reddit theories.