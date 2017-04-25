Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
AutomobilesThe 50 Worst Cars of All Time
andy warholThese Lost Photos of Andy Warhol Show an Unseen Side
fink-warhol-1
CongressRepublican Oversight Leader: Michael Flynn Apparently Broke the Law
Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, speaks to members of the media after a closed House Republican election meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.
animalsWith 12 Million Penguins in Antarctica, Population Size Still a Concern
Gentoo penguins at Istanbul Aquarium
Almost the end for Kenya's northern white rhino
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino left on the planet, lives alone in a 10-acre enclosure, with 24-hour guards. With just five northern white rhinos left on earth - three of them here in Kenya - conservationists are searching for a scientific breakthrough that could save a population that is already effectively extinct. Nichole Sobecki—The Washington Post/Getty Images
animals

World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Joins Tinder to Find Mate

Tom Odula / AP
12:48 PM ET

(NAIROBI, Kenya) — The world's last male northern white rhino has joined the Tinder dating app as wildlife experts make a last-chance breeding effort to keep his species alive.

"I don't mean to be too forward, but the fate of the species literally depends on me," the rhino's profile says. "I perform well under pressure."

The campaign called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World," by a Kenyan wildlife conservancy and the dating app, focuses on the rhino named Sudan.

The 43-year-old and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally because of issues that include old age.

Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the app aim to raise $9 million for research into breeding methods, including in-vitro fertilization, in an effort to save the species from extinction.

"We partnered with Ol Pejeta conservancy to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match," said Matt David, head of communications and marketing at Tinder. "We are optimistic given Sudan's profile will be seen on Tinder in 190 countries and over 40 languages."

The conservancy's website had crashed by Tuesday evening.

Sudan lives at the conservancy, protected by guards around the clock, with the two females, Najin and Fatu.

"The plight that currently faces the northern white rhinos is a signal to the impact that humankind is having on many thousands of other species across the planet," said Richard Vigne, the conservancy's chief executive officer. "Ultimately, the aim will be to reintroduce a viable population of northern white rhino back into the wild, which is where their true value will be realized."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME