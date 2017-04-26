Watch John Legend's Dazzling Performance at the TIME 100 Gala

TIME 100RuPaul Would Love Viola Davis to Be a Drag Race Guest Judge
Ashley Hoffman
Apr 25, 2017

No one sets the mood like John Legend.

That much was evident when the socially active singer-songwriter, one of the 2017 TIME 100 members, performed at the TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday night. "I need everybody up on their feet, let's go," Legend began before sailing through his hits like "Penthouse Floor," and "Love Me Now." Gliding across the stage, the consummate performer got everyone moving for a mini-concert.

The Grammy award-winner slowed things down with a rhapsodically beautiful cover of the Beach Boys song "God Only Knows," which led into the seductive "Surefire." He then took to the piano to perform "Wake Up Everybody," and "Greenlight." Song after song, Legend was firing on all cylinders for every track, the last of which were his classic "All of Me," and "Glory" from the film Selma.

"Thank you TIME. Thank you to all my friends at Time Inc. I have lots of friends there," he said. "It's so good to be here with all of you wonderful people. Such a wonderful group of changemakers in here tonight, and I'm so proud to be a part of you."

Watch highlights from Legend's performance at the TIME 100 gala in the video above.

