Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Diet/NutritionWhy Energy Drinks Are Worse For You Than Soda
Exploding stimulation drink
celebritiesJeff Goldblum Handed Out Free Hot Dogs From a Food Truck in Australia As one Does
Jeff Goldblum Serves Sausages To Sydneysiders
viralKaty Perry Is Officially Obsessed with Getting Fans to Bake Cherry Pies
2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards
CanadaShark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Drops Bid to Be Canada's Prime Minister
Build Series Presents Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John Discussing "Shark Tank"
Raw Blufin Tuna
Greg Ceo—Getty Images
Diet/Nutrition

Why the Fish You Order Isn't Always What You Get

Alice Park
3:49 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Seafood fraud, where cheaper species are labeled as more expensive ones, is common practice. A report last year found that one fifth of seafood sold is mislabeled.

Now, a small experiment out of George Washington University, just published in PeerJ, shows that the deception is still going on in some restaurants.

Keith Crandall, from the school’s Milken Institute of Public Health, sent a graduate student and his wife to six popular restaurants in Washington DC, where they discreetly cut off a sample of the seafood they ordered and brought it back to the lab for DNA species analysis.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

A third of the tested seafood wasn't what it claimed to be. Of the 12 samples they brought back, four had been mislabeled: a Chilean sea bass, a rock shrimp and two tuna dishes. One of the tuna samples was from a species considered vulnerable and therefore likely to become endangered because of threats to its environment. The rock shrimp was swapped for whiteleg shrimp, which is a farm-raised shrimp.

Crandall says the substitutions he found were legal, but they shortchanged consumers. The species listed on the menus are often premium varieties for which restaurants charge more. Swaps can occur anywhere from the fisherman to the restaurant, and it is not clear from this study whether the restaurants were aware of the mislabeling or not.

Without genetic testing, it's tough for people to tell if they're getting what they paid for, says Crandall. But sticking with reputable establishments that stand by their ingredients, and are more transparent about their sourcing, could help protect buyers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME