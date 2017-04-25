Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Dog Noses Can Help Us Diagnose Cancer

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Super-sensitive dog noses could improve how we diagnose cancer.

By Kathryn Bowers in Slate

2. Do psychopaths really make good CEOs?

By Farah Mohammed in JSTOR Daily

3. Here’s how to close the gap for first-generation college students.

By Kathleen McCartney in the Chronicle of Higher Education

4. We can save lives by raising the legal smoking age to 21.

By the editorial board of the Star Tribune

5. Know a kid who thinks science is boring? Here’s how to bring STEM education alive.

By Emma Banay at ExpandED Schools

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME