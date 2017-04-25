Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
photography grantsHere Are the Three Inaugural CatchLight Fellows
Cadet students perform at a local theater in Sergiyev Posad, Russia.
celebritiesEmma Watson Explains How She Navigates the 'Minefield' That Is Social Media
Emma Watson attends the 'Beauty And The Beast' New York screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City.
CultureThe Day Israel Banned My Book
dorit-rabinyan-novel-israel-rejects-author
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Speaks at Holocaust Commemoration Ceremony
President Trump's Joint Address to Congress
Kobe
Late Night Television

Kobe Bryant Did a Very Dramatic Reading of a Poem About Steve Urkel

Melissa Locker
10:44 AM ET

If you have been wondering what Kobe Bryant has been up to since retiring from the LA Lakers (and playing pranks with Ellen DeGeneres), he revealed the answer on The Tonight Show on Mondaywriting very dramatic poems about Steve Urkel.

Bryant stopped by the show to promote his new short film, Dear Basketball, and managed to lay to rest any doubts that he can handle drama on the screen as well as he could handle it on the basketball court. Bryant proved his acting chops with a very dramatic performance of a slam poem dedicated to every ’90s TV fan’s favorite nerd, Steve Urkel.

Clad in a black turtleneck (the true mark of a poet) and lit by a sole spotlight, Bryant delivered a heart-touching and dramatic ode to the Family Matters nerd and his transformation from “nottie to hottie” to win the heart of Laura Winslow. Bryant even managed to fit in Urkel’s catchphrase, “Did I do that?” because he has as much skill in a slam poetry reading as he ever did on the basketball court.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME