An alligator as seen during a preview round for The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on February 23, 2016 Sam Greenwood—Getty Images
animals

Sheriff Wrestles 4-Foot-Long Alligator in Georgia Park

Associated Press
10:07 AM ET

(MACON, Ga.) — An alligator has been apprehended at a park in central Georgia after a sheriff's deputy wrestled the creature.

The Telegraph reports that Bibb County Sheriff's deputy Clay Williams and Animal Welfare officer Bruce Rozier were dispatched to round up the 4-foot alligator Monday morning in Macon.

Footage from the deputy's body camera shows Williams straddling the reptile and holding its jaws shut as Rozier tapes its snout. Someone can be heard telling the alligator "you're under arrest."

The alligator writhed in protest and lashed its tail at Williams, but the officers managed to load it into an Animal Welfare vehicle for relocation. The alligator was later released at a swamp.

