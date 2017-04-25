U.S.It's Been 50 Years Since Colorado Passed This Groundbreaking Abortion Law
Television

‘Boy, It Sure Seems Longer.’ Stephen Colbert Tears Into President Trump’s First 100 Days

Jennifer Calfas
8:33 AM ET

Stephen Colbert took time to reflect on President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office — "and boy, it sure seems longer," he joked.

On Monday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the comedian criticized the president for not fulfilling many of his promises during his first 100 days in office — a traditional benchmark typically used to evaluate a president's accomplishments during the first few months in office.

But to Colbert, Trump "hasn't got a lot of those."

"But — and it's a big but — he did sign a law making it easier for mentally ill people to buy guns and for hibernating bears to be hunted, so, took care of his base: insane people who want to murder Yogi," Colbert said.

Trump called the milestone marker, which is on Saturday, a "ridiculous standard" in a tweet last week.

Colbert tried to determine what the "S.C." referred to in Trump's tweet — speculating that it could mean Supreme Court, "Spicer Catastrophe," or even "Stephen Colbert."

"I got to say, Trump certainly has done a lot for me in the first 100 days," he said.

The late-night host also roasted Trump over his recent comments on how he gets network television shows higher ratings than they had during the Sept. 11 terror attacks. "Mr. President, I know you're proud of your ratings, but," Colbert said, "How do I say this — it's not a good thing to compare yourself to 9/11, right?"

Colbert continued, imitating Trump: "My first 100 days have been huge. Titanic, OK? We're blowing up, OK? Bigger than anything since Nagasaki. That's how big."

Watch the full clip above.

