‘Boy, It Sure Seems Longer.’ Stephen Colbert Tears Into President Trump’s First 100 Days

Stephen Colbert took time to reflect on President Donald Trump 's first 100 days in office — "and boy, it sure seems longer," he joked.

On Monday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , the comedian criticized the president for not fulfilling many of his promises during his first 100 days in office — a traditional benchmark typically used to evaluate a president's accomplishments during the first few months in office.

But to Colbert, Trump "hasn't got a lot of those."

"But — and it's a big but — he did sign a law making it easier for mentally ill people to buy guns and for hibernating bears to be hunted, so, took care of his base: insane people who want to murder Yogi," Colbert said.

Trump called the milestone marker, which is on Saturday, a "ridiculous standard" in a tweet last week.

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Colbert tried to determine what the "S.C." referred to in Trump's tweet — speculating that it could mean Supreme Court, "Spicer Catastrophe," or even "Stephen Colbert."

"I got to say, Trump certainly has done a lot for me in the first 100 days," he said.

The late-night host also roasted Trump over his recent comments on how he gets network television shows higher ratings than they had during the Sept. 11 terror attacks. "Mr. President, I know you're proud of your ratings, but," Colbert said, "How do I say this — it's not a good thing to compare yourself to 9/11, right?"

Colbert continued, imitating Trump: "My first 100 days have been huge. Titanic, OK? We're blowing up, OK? Bigger than anything since Nagasaki. That's how big."

Watch the full clip above.