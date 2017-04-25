Ongoing Tensions With North Korea Prompt Military Exercises by the U.S. and Its Allies

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, a South Korean navy sailor watches the destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer during a joint exercises between the United States and South Korea in South Korea's West Sea, on April 25, 2017.

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, a South Korean navy sailor watches the destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer during a joint exercises between the United States and South Korea in South Korea's West Sea, on April 25, 2017. South Korean Defense Ministry/AP

(PYONGYANG, North Korea ) — The U.S. 7th Fleet says two of its destroyers are conducting simultaneous maritime exercises with naval ships from Japan and South Korea.

The exercises on Tuesday and Wednesday come amid heightened concerns over a possible nuclear or missile test by North Korea as it marks the 85th anniversary of its army.

The U.S. Navy said the USS Wayne E. Meyer and the South Korean navy's Wang Geon are conducting exercises in waters west of Korean Peninsula. It said the USS Fitzgerald is teaming up with the Japanese destroyer Chokai in waters west of Japan.

It said the exercises demonstrate a shared commitment to security and stability in the region and underscore America's flexibility in combining with allied naval forces "in response to a broad range of situations."