Music

Elton John Cancels Shows After a 'Potentially Deadly' Infection Put Him in Intensive Care

Joseph Hincks
Apr 24, 2017

Elton John has cancelled a run of Las Vegas shows scheduled for April and May after a "harmful and unusual bacterial infection" forced him into intensive care.

According to a statement issued by the singer's management, John became violently ill with a “rare and potentially deadly” infection while on a flight home from Santiago, Chile. He spent two nights receiving treatment in a U.K intensive care unit before being discharged on Saturday, multiple outlets report.

"Thankfully, Elton's medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully," the statement read. "He is expected to make a full and complete recovery."

Elton John also added: "I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

The cancelled shows include "The Million Dollar Piano" gigs at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and John's May 6 show in Bakersfield, California. His June 3 gig in Twickenham, England, is slated to go ahead, according to the statement.

