U.S.
Search
Sign In
El ChapoEl Chapo Claims He's Kept Locked in His Jail Cell for 23 Hours a Day
Anadolu Agency's Best Pictures of 2016
CongressPoll: 47% of Voters Want Congress to Be Controlled by Democrats
democrats republican congress midterm election poll
TelevisionFormer Fox News Guest Says Sean Hannity Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'
The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017
celebritiesSeinfeld's Larry David Had Never Heard of Steve Bannon Before Trump
160614_EM_CurbEnthusiasm
TIME Magazine default image
fox news

Former Host Andrea Tantaros: Fox News Used Bogus Social Media Accounts to Torture Me

Associated Press
Apr 24, 2017

(NEW YORK) — Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros says in a lawsuit she believes network operatives used bogus social media accounts to torture her after she complained about sexual harassment.

She also says she believes someone hacked her computer and phone.

Tantaros' attorney, Judd Burstein, filed the suit Monday at a federal court in New York.

The lawsuit didn't offer up hard evidence that Fox was behind harassing tweets.

It says an analysis revealed surveillance software on her computer, but not who put it there.

A law firm representing Fox says network executives "flatly deny that they conducted any electronic surveillance" and have no knowledge of the harassing tweets.

The firm calls the lawsuit a "flimsy pretext" by Tantaros to keep a separate sexual harassment lawsuit in the public eye.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME