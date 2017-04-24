U.S.
Search
Sign In
fox newsFormer Host Andrea Tantaros: Fox News Used Bogus Social Media Accounts to Torture Me
TIME Magazine default image
CongressPoll: 47% of Voters Want Congress to Be Controlled by Democrats
democrats republican congress midterm election poll
TelevisionFormer Fox News Guest Says Sean Hannity Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'
The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017
celebritiesSeinfeld's Larry David Had Never Heard of Steve Bannon Before Trump
160614_EM_CurbEnthusiasm
Anadolu Agency's Best Pictures of 2016
Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as "El Chapo" is transported to Maximum Security Prison of El Altiplano in Mexico City, Mexico on January 08, 2016.  Anadolu Agency—Getty
El Chapo

El Chapo Claims He's Kept Locked in His Jail Cell for 23 Hours a Day

Lisa Marie Segarra
Apr 24, 2017

Mexican drug lord Joaquín Guzmán, most commonly known as El Chapo, is reportedly having a tough time in prison.

According to the New York Times, Guzmán's lawyers have filed a series of complaints on their client's behalf concerning his treatment at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City. These filings claim Guzmán is being denied access to his family and the media, as well as being kept locked in his cell for "23 hours a day." Guzmán's lawyers are now asking Judge Brian M. Cogan of Federal District Court in Brooklyn to help improve their client's jail conditions.

In the past, the Times reported, federal prosecutors pointed to Guzmán's history to defend his restrictions, including the fact he's twice escaped from high-security prisons in Mexico. Late last year, Guzmán's wife said she was afraid that he was "losing his mind" in a Mexican jail. His lawyers also said Guzmán was sleep deprived while detained in Mexico.

Guzmán has since been extradited to the Correction Center, where he faces charges for drug trafficking and organized crime in the U.S.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME