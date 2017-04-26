NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: RuPaul Andre Charles, Megyn Kelly and Leslie Jones attend 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

You couldn't take a step at the 2017 TIME 100 Gala without rubbing shoulders with a major player.

Leslie Jones , Margot Robbie , and Riz Ahmed were just three of the attendees at the 2017 TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday. Between performances from John Legend and Demi Lovato to toasts from Syrian Defense leader Raed Saleh and Viola Davis, it was a night for the books.

Here are five of the most unforgettable moments from the event.

Time 100 Member Demi Lovato performed her hits

Viola Davis delivered a powerful toast

"Everybody in this room, I'm sure at some point, has gone through something in their lives, and you survived it," Davis said. "But not only did you survive it, you took that trauma, and that hurt, that revelation, or whatever it was, and you used it to connect, to give, to influence, to help, and that is the beauty and the purpose of what we are here on this Earth to do."

John Legend basically performed an entire concert for everyone at the TIME 100 gala

He even worked in a "love you Ava," shout out to TIME 100 Ava DuVernay member, who also raised a glass to everyone's inspirational figures.

Trevor Noah and Riz Ahmed hit it off

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah and Rogue One's Riz Ahmed became buds.

at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. Landon Nordeman

Leslie Jones combined superpowers with Ryan Reynolds