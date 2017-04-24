U.S.
State Department and U.S. Embassy Websites Promote President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:42 PM ET

President Donald Trump isn't the only official promoting Mar-a-Lago, the State Department and two U.S. embassies appear to be doing the same.

A blog post on Share America, a website run by the U.S. Department of State, refers to the resort as "the winter White House." The post delves into the history of the site and highlights Trump's presidential activity at the estate.

Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago earlier in April. The private club costs roughly $200,000 to join

The website for the U.S. embassy in the United Kingdom features the same post as does the embassy in Albania's Facebook page.

The president's trips to Mar-a-Lago have been met with controversy due to their cost to taxpayers.

