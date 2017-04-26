See the Stars Walk the 2017 TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds being photographed by Ryan Reynolds mother at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

From scientists and world leaders to athletes and Hollywood A-listers, the world's most influential turned out in their finest to recognize this year's TIME 100 at the magazine's annual gala.

The worlds that intersected at Tuesday night's gala is a testament to the range of TIME 100 members both past and present; Women's March leaders Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Bob Bland , actor Margot Robbie , and media personalities Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah were all on deck for a night that won't soon be forgotten.

Click through the gallery above to see the best looks from the Time 100 Gala red carpet.