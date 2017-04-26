See the Stars Walk the 2017 TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet

From scientists and world leaders to athletes and Hollywood A-listers, the world's most influential turned out in their finest to recognize this year's TIME 100 at the magazine's annual gala.
The worlds that intersected at Tuesday night's gala is a testament to the range of TIME 100 members both past and present; Women's March leaders Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Bob Bland, actor Margot Robbie, and media personalities Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah were all on deck for a night that won't soon be forgotten.
