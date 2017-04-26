Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
WyomingGOP Senator Mike Enzi Apologizes After Saying 'a Guy Who Wears a Tutu' at Bars 'Kind of Asks for It'
Senate Legislators Speak To The Press After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
TIME 100Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya on Lawsuit Against Alex Jones: No Option But to Let the Courts Decide
Landon Nordeman for TIME
TIME 100Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards on Ivanka Trump: 'Women are Waiting to See a Sign From This White House'
2017 TIME 100 Gala
CaliforniaUC Berkeley Braces for Possible Protests During Ann Coulter Speech
Leading Conservatives, Presidential Candidates Speak At CPAC Gathering
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.Landon Nordeman
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman
1 of 8
TIME 100

See the Stars Walk the 2017 TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet

Cady Lang
Apr 25, 2017

From scientists and world leaders to athletes and Hollywood A-listers, the world's most influential turned out in their finest to recognize this year's TIME 100 at the magazine's annual gala.

The worlds that intersected at Tuesday night's gala is a testament to the range of TIME 100 members both past and present; Women's March leaders Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Bob Bland, actor Margot Robbie, and media personalities Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah were all on deck for a night that won't soon be forgotten.

Click through the gallery above to see the best looks from the Time 100 Gala red carpet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME