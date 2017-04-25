Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
photography grantsHere Are the Three Inaugural CatchLight Fellows
Cadet students perform at a local theater in Sergiyev Posad, Russia.
celebritiesEmma Watson Explains How She Navigates the 'Minefield' That Is Social Media
Emma Watson attends the 'Beauty And The Beast' New York screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City.
CultureThe Day Israel Banned My Book
dorit-rabinyan-novel-israel-rejects-author
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Speaks at Holocaust Commemoration Ceremony
President Trump's Joint Address to Congress
Television

Seth Meyers Gave Donald Trump a 100-Day Report Card and It’s Not Pretty

Melissa Locker
10:46 AM ET

President Donald Trump is approaching the milestone of his first 100 days in office and Seth Meyers thinks he may be looking for a positive achievement to mark the occasion.

On his Late Night segment “A Closer Look,” Meyers noted that the 100-day mark “is traditionally when presidents get their first big report card on their performance so far.” Many of Trump's key campaign promises have either stalled or not even gotten under way, and his approval ratings are the lowest of any modern president at this point in their term. “This will shock you, most people think he’s not doing great,” Meyer said. “If this were a movie, it would be called 100 Dayz and Confused.”

Trump has deemed the first 100 days a “ridiculous standard.” But, despite that, Meyers says that Trump isn't about to admit defeat. Instead, “like every terrible student, Trump is trying to turn an F into an A.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME