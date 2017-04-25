Seth Meyers Gave Donald Trump a 100-Day Report Card and It’s Not Pretty

President Donald Trump is approaching the milestone of his first 100 days in office and Seth Meyers thinks he may be looking for a positive achievement to mark the occasion.

On his Late Night segment “A Closer Look,” Meyers noted that the 100-day mark “is traditionally when presidents get their first big report card on their performance so far.” Many of Trump's key campaign promises have either stalled or not even gotten under way, and his approval ratings are the lowest of any modern president at this point in their term. “This will shock you, most people think he’s not doing great,” Meyer said. “If this were a movie, it would be called 100 Dayz and Confused.”

Trump has deemed the first 100 days a “ ridiculous standard .” But, despite that, Meyers says that Trump isn't about to admit defeat. Instead, “like every terrible student, Trump is trying to turn an F into an A.”