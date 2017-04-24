World
Search
Sign In
HealthWhy Cinnamon Is Insanely Good for You
TIME Magazine default image
mental health6 Tips to Reduce Your Daily Stress and Anxiety
Stress, anxiety, mental health relief
FranceFrench Politicians Urge Voters to Reject Marine Le Pen: 'It Is Not Possible to Remain Silent'
French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron Deposits a Sheat To Commemorate the 102nd anniversary of The Armenian Genocide
Barack ObamaBarack Obama to Young Leaders: It's Time to 'Take Up the Baton'
Former President Obama Speaks On Civic Engagement At The University Of Chicago
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin takes questions after announcing sanctions against Syria during a briefing at the White House April 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI—AFP/Getty Images
White House

U.S. Issues 271 Sanctions Over Bashar Assad's Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons

Associated Press
2:04 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has issued 271 sanctions in response to Syrian President Bashar Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons. It's one of the largest sanction actions in U.S. history.

The Trump administration said Monday that it issued sanctions against 271 employees of Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Center, the Syrian government agency responsible for developing and producing non-conventional weapons.

The action was announced in a statement by the Treasury Department, and Treasury Security Steve Mnuchin simultaneously briefed reporters at the White House.

The new sanctions are the latest U.S. response to Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons, most recently in rebel-held northern Idlib, in an attack that killed more than 80 civilians.

The U.S. retaliated earlier this month by launching missiles against a Syrian airfield.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME