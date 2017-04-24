World
Search
Sign In
IdeasThe 'Trump Effect' Was Supposed to Transform Europe. It Hasn't.
Exclusive - Eurosceptic Movements Hold EU Counter-Summit - Koble
White HouseU.S. Issues 271 Sanctions Over Bashar Assad's Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
HealthWhy Cinnamon Is Insanely Good for You
TIME Magazine default image
mental health6 Tips to Reduce Your Daily Stress and Anxiety
Stress, anxiety, mental health relief
Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2017.
Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2017.  Ron Sachs—AP
Turkey

President Trump Declines to Call Killing of Armenians a Genocide

Associated Press
2:19 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is recalling the death and suffering of more than 1 million Armenians during the final years of the Ottoman Empire, without describing it as genocide.

Such a declaration would anger Turkey, whose cooperation Trump seeks in Syria.

Trump says in a statement that the World War I-era killing of Armenians represents one of the 20th century's worst mass atrocities, and a "dark chapter" in history.

He adds that remembering will "prevent them from occurring again."

The issue also confronted Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, and other presidents.

Obama promised as a candidate to describe the killing as genocide, if elected. But he repeatedly stopped short of doing so once in office.

Samantha Power, Obama's U.N. ambassador, however, did describe it as genocide during a speech in late 2016.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME