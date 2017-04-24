Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressPoll: 47% of Voters Want Congress to Be Controlled by Democrats
democrats republican congress midterm election poll
TelevisionFormer Fox News Guest Says Sean Hannity Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'
The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017
Donald TrumpState Department and U.S. Embassy Websites Promote President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club
US-CHINA-SUMMIT-TRUMP-XI
White HouseWatch Live: Ivanka Trump Speaks at W20 Summit in Berlin
US-GERMANY-TRUMP-MERKEL
160614_EM_CurbEnthusiasm
Much of the plot of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" deals with Larry David's humorous struggles with money. John P. Johnson/HBO
celebrities

Seinfeld's Larry David Had Never Heard of Steve Bannon Before Trump

Melissa Locker
5:56 PM ET

After news broke that Steve Bannon got himself a stake in the hit show Seinfled and may even profit every time you watch a re-run of it, now the show's funny creator, Larry David, is finally weighing in.

A new story in The New Yorker looks back at Bannon’s time before he became President Trump’s chief White House strategist and was working in Hollywood, raising money for movies and television via a private fund. One of the deals he purportedly put together earned him a small stake in Castle Rock Entertainment, a TV production company, behind several TV shows, including Seinfeld. Bannon wouldn't comment on the story, but it may have just been a lucrative move. According to Bloomberg Businessweek he got “a stream of Seinfeld royalties.” (According to The New Yorker, Rob Reiner, who is one of the founders of Castle Rock, has said of Bannon’s profits from the show, “It makes me sick.”)

Just because you make a deal doesn’t mean the talent has any clue who you are, though. “I don’t think I ever heard of him until he surfaced with the Trump campaign,” Larry David, Seinfeld’s head writer and executive producer, told the New Yorker, adding: “I had no idea that he was profiting from the work of industrious Jews!” David wasn’t the only Seinfeld staffer to weigh in, when the news originally broke, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander tweeted about it:

David is not the only Hollywood star to have never heard of Bannon, though. “I never heard of him, prior to Trumpism,” the media mogul Barry Diller told The New Yorker. “And no one I know knew him in his so-called Hollywood period.”

For fans of Seinfeld it’s unclear whether Bannon is still earning profits from that deal. The New Yorker surmises that the deal may have been “capped and paid out” as “neither CBS nor Castle Rock nor Warner Bros. has records of payments to Bannon” in recent years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME