Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Are On Board For This Movie That The Internet Made Up

While Twitter has blessed us with everything from the mannequin challenge to the intrepid tale of a brave Times Square Olive Garden manager , the social media platform might have peaked when one user came up with the concept for the movie of our dreams starring Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna that earned not only a co-sign from the actress and singer, but also from entertainment notables such as Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay .

It all began when Twitter user @blaquepink posted a photo of Lupita and Ri Ri sitting next to each other at the Miu Miu runway show during Paris Fashion Week in 2014.

A picture for the history books pic.twitter.com/OgxAGZMn4Z - ash (@blaquepink) April 18, 2017

Then, Twitter user @1800SADGAL posited the idea for the film that we all need, starring Rihanna and Lupita, in a tweet that's now gone viral.

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj - k (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

It inspired fan art.

And approval from both Lupita and Rihanna.

As if that wasn't approval enough, everyone from Issa Rae to Ava DuVernay offered their support to the imaginary project.

I didn't know I wanted this. pic.twitter.com/Y20iCOwELR - Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 19, 2017

.@Lupita_Nyongo @rihanna I will more than happily produce this movie - helen estabrook (@helenestabrook) April 21, 2017

Does this mean that this dream of a project could actually be a reality? Time will tell.