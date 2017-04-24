Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
12:19 PM ET

Justin Bieber has racked up millions of miles traveling around the world and staying in swanky hotels, but even the Purpose singer still is not immune to the allures of a proper hotel room pillow fight. In a YouTube video uploaded by a fan account — and apparently filmed by Bieber's dad, when he turns the camera on himself — the 23-year-old pop singer can be found goofing off in a hotel with his younger siblings and another kid.

It's a pillow fight for the ages, although the elder Bieber doesn't seem to be too concerned about the lighthearted rough housing and disheveled sheets as the crew jumps around between the beds. Justin is back in his native Canada hot on the heels of a wildly successful Latin American leg of his world tour. His most recent release, an updated remix of the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song "Despacito," has also topped charts.

Looks like, with business sailing along smoothly, Bieber's letting his inner kid come out to play.

Follow TIME