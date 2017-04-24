Rihanna Is Photoshopping Queen Elizabeth's Head Onto Her Body and the Internet Doesn't Know What to Think

Following a weekend of disco ball-inspired frivolity at Coachella, Rihanna began a photoshop project that has since caused a bit of an online stir. The ANTI artist took to Instagram Sunday to share a series of photos of Queen Elizabeth II's head superimposed on some of her most notable looks.

Beginning Sunday with a shot of her all-green ensemble from the 2015 iHeart Radio Music Awards captioned — in the words of Kendrick Lamar — "be humble," Rih has posted a steady stream of the edited pictures. There's one of the Queen wearing the infamous Yves Saint Laurent red fur heart coat , one from Rihanna's recent Paper Magazine shoot and even one of Her Majesty decked out in Rih's already iconic Coachella outfit .

However, while some fans loved the photoshops , others said they felt the pictures were disrespectful to the Royal Family . "Why is Rihanna posting disturbing pics of the Queen on insta?," one Twitter user wrote.

See the photos below.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT