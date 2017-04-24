Following a weekend of disco ball-inspired frivolity at Coachella, Rihanna began a photoshop project that has since caused a bit of an online stir. The ANTI artist took to Instagram Sunday to share a series of photos of Queen Elizabeth II's head superimposed on some of her most notable looks.
Beginning Sunday with a shot of her all-green ensemble from the 2015 iHeart Radio Music Awards captioned — in the words of Kendrick Lamar — "be humble," Rih has posted a steady stream of the edited pictures. There's one of the Queen wearing the infamous Yves Saint Laurent red fur heart coat, one from Rihanna's recent Paper Magazine shoot and even one of Her Majesty decked out in Rih's already iconic Coachella outfit.
However, while some fans loved the photoshops, others said they felt the pictures were disrespectful to the Royal Family. "Why is Rihanna posting disturbing pics of the Queen on insta?," one Twitter user wrote.
