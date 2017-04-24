World
Search
Sign In
IsraelSiren Wails Bring Israel to a Standstill for Holocaust Remembrance Day
Christian Kern, Eveline Steinberger-Kern
Diet/NutritionYour Meal Has Six Times More Salt Than You Think
SomaliaThe World Is One Family. Let's Treat Each Other That Way
Fartuun Adan, who runs the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre in Mogadishu where survivors of sexual violence can find refuge, medical care and support, poses on March 24, 2015.
SyriaHow the Syrian Civil War Turned Me Into a Doctor
Kidney specialist Mohamed Sadeq, a 34-year-old Syrian physician, poses for a picture among his patients undergoing treatment in the basement-turned-clinic in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 16, 2017.
Migrant crisis
Used life jackets on the Greek island of Lesbos, on Feb. 1, 2017.  Owen Humphreys—AP
Greece

At Least 16 Dead After Migrant Boat Sinks Between Greece and Turkey

Associated Press
9:40 AM ET

(ATHENS) — A migrant boat sank overnight in the eastern Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey, leaving at least 16 people dead, including two children, Greek authorities said Monday. Two women from it were rescued and several other people are believed to be missing.

Greece's coast guard said the bodies of nine people — six women, two men and a child — had been recovered from Greek waters off the island of Lesbos, while Turkish authorities found the bodies of a further six men and a child in Turkish waters.

One of rescued women was pregnant. She told Greek authorities she had been among roughly 25 people who had set sail late Sunday night from the Turkish coast heading to Lesbos. The nationalities of those involved were not immediately available.

A search-and-rescue operation was ongoing. The alert was raised Monday morning by a Greek navy vessel that spotted bodies in the water.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have crossed into Greece from the nearby Turkish coast, hoping to head to more prosperous European countries. But a European Union-Turkey deal reached last year — in which those arriving on Greek islands face deportation back to Turkey — has significantly reduced the number of people attempting to cross the Aegean.

Most undertake the short but dangerous journey on overloaded inflatable dinghies or occasionally sailboats. It was unclear what type of smuggling vessel was used Monday, or how it ran into trouble.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME