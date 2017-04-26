Watch the 2017 TIME 100 Gala in Less Than 4 Minutes

Members of the 2017 TIME 100 gathered Tuesday night for the annual gala of the world's most influential people , bringing together leaders in fields ranging from politics and science to business and entertainment.

This year's list included Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones , Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and transgender-rights advocate Gavin Grimm , among others. The gala featured performances by John Legend and Demi Lovato and toasts by Syrian Civil Defense leader Raed Saleh , Academy Award-winner Viola Davis , Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard J. Tyson and filmmaker Ava DuVernay .

"Influence has a cost, especially in tribal times when those seeking to divide us are not always interested in finding common ground or pursuing the common good," TIME Editor Nancy Gibbs said Tuesday. "But the reward is great as well for those who bring us together, as you show us every day in the businesses you lead, the movies you make, the songs you sing, and the books you write, the causes you champion, and the truths you live."

Watch the highlights of the event here.