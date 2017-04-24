Politics
April 28, 1967
Arkansas Executions Inmates
Bicycle gifts
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Calls Astronaut Peggy Whitson in Space

Maya Rhodan
8:54 AM ET

President Donald Trump will make a special phone call from the Oval Office on Monday, congratulating astronaut Peggy Whitson on setting a new U.S. record for spending the most days in space.

Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and astronaut Kate Rubins will call Whitson on Monday at 10 a.m. ET. The call is slated to last 20 minutes and will be broadcast to schools, museums and other locations across the U.S. and world. NASA says it is working with the Department of Education to get schools to tune in.

As of Monday, Whitson has been in space for a total of 535 days throughout her career as an astronaut, breaking Jeff Williams' record of 534 days. Whitson accumulated the days in three trips to the International Space Station, which she was the first woman to command twice. According to NASA, Whitson has also conducted more space walks than any other female astronaut.

Watch Trump's call live above.

