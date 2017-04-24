Newsfeed
See This Marathon Runner Squirting Water in Prince William's Amused Face

Ashley Hoffman
8:32 AM ET

Prince William had the most fun of anyone at Sunday's London marathon.

William and Kate Middleton stationed themselves at the finish line to hand out water bottles to thirsty runners. One runner — the day's true winner — splashed William in the face with his water. Whether the splash was purposeful is unknown — but just look at the Prince's face laughing it off.

Prince Harry also attended to cheer on the 700-plus runners racing for Heads Together, the three royals' mental health campaign, which “aims to change the national conversation on mental health and well-being, and is a partnership with inspiring charities with decades of experience in tackling stigma, raising awareness, and providing vital help for people with mental health challenges,” according to the website.

See the photos capturing Prince William, an excellent sport, below.

The Duke &amp; Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Attend The Virgin Money London MarathonCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he gets squirted with water at a water station during the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon in London, England, on April 23, 2017. Mark Cuthbert—Getty Images 
The Duke &amp; Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Attend The Virgin Money London Marathon Max Mumby—Getty Images 
The Duke &amp; Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Attend The Virgin Money London Marathon Max Mumby—Getty Images 
The Duke &amp; Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Attend The Virgin Money London Marathon Max Mumby—Getty Images 
