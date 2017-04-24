President Trump's 100 Day Showdown

Congress returns to Washington this week with just days left to avert a government shutdown that would coincide with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. The White House is working overtime to mark the milestone, launching a flurry of interviews, meetings, and executive actions to create the sense of momentum. Trump has also promised to unveil a version of his tax reform plan, and the White House is pressuring House Republicans to move forward on an Obamacare repeal-and-replace vote this week. Trump, ever the showman, is increasingly cognizant of the symbolic deadline, aides say, and has been asking how to ensure his first 100 days declared successful. But Trump's insistence on some of his more controversial proposals being funded as part of an agreement—not to mention the distractions caused by making other announcements this week—is making a shutdown more likely.

President Barack Obama re-emerges. Trump says Dreamers can rest easy. And Trump's love of cable news.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

President Trump's 100-Day Goals Could Lead to a Shutdown

Playing chicken with the budget [TIME]

Trump, Pence allies rake in millions as new Washington lobbyists

So much for changing the way D.C. works [USA Today]

‘Everyone tunes in’: Inside Trump’s obsession with cable TV

The viewer-in-chief [Washington Post]

Speaker Ryan: House Won't Rush to Repeal Obamacare

Despite White House push [TIME]

President Trump Says 'Dreamers' Can 'Rest Easy' Because His Administration Is 'After the Criminals'

In interview says he changes his tune [Associated Press]

Sound Off

“I'm pretty confident we're going to get something that is satisfactory to the president in regard to border security within current negotiations." —White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on NBC's Meet the Press on whether the government spending bill would include funding for a border wall.

"Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall." —President Donald Trump on Twitter Sunday.

Bits and Bites

President Trump Has Historically Low Approval Ratings As He Nears 100-Day Mark [TIME]

Obama launches Chicago trip with visit to South Side job training group [Chicago Tribune]

Justice Department: New York City Is 'Soft on Crime' [TIME]

States Seek to Shore Up Health Insurance Markets [Wall Street Journal]

Republicans sound alarm on Trump's troubles ahead of 2018 [Politico]