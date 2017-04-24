U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionReview: In the End, Feud Was Odd, Imperfect and Powerful
feud-fx-susan-sarandon-bette-davis-joan-crawford-jessica-lange
ArkansasArkansas Prepares for First Double Execution in the U.S. Since 2000
Jack Harold Jones Jr.,Marcel Williams
PhilippinesPhilippines Lawyer Accuses President Duterte in Suspected Drug Dealer Killings
APTOPIX Netherlands International Court Philippines
RecoverySheryl Sandberg: 'I Dread Father's Day'
Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez turns to look toward his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, on April 14, 2017. Stephan Savoia—AP
Connecticut

Aaron Hernandez's Family Is Holding a Private Funeral in His Connecticut Hometown

Associated Press
7:33 AM ET

(BRISTOL, Conn.) — Family and friends of Aaron Hernandez will say their farewells to the former NFL player during a private funeral in his hometown.

Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for the former New England Patriots tight end, who was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts last Wednesday.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee, and he had just been acquitted of murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men in Boston in 2012. Hernandez's death was ruled a suicide.

His body arrived Saturday at a funeral home in Bristol, where the services are being held. The burial will be private at an undisclosed location.

Hernandez's family in a statement asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for offering condolences.

After the Massachusetts medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, Hernandez's brain was taken to Boston University, where scientists will study it for any signs of repeated trauma suffered during his years of playing football.

A judge on Friday ordered key evidence in the prison suicide preserved, granting a request from Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, so the family can investigate the circumstances of his death.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME