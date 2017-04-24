U.S.
Search
Sign In
PresidentsWatch Live: Barack Obama's First Public Speech Since Leaving Office
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 10, 2017
Media50 Years Ago This Week: The Liberal Civil War
April 28, 1967
Video GamesReview: 'Pinstripe' Is a Harrowing Trip Through Hell You Have to Play
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Calls Astronaut Peggy Whitson in Space
Expedition 50 Qualification Exams
MAYORS-US-POLITICS
USCM president, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks at the 84th winter meeting of the US Conference of Mayors on January 20, 2016 at a hotel in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images
new orleans

New Orleans Removes First of 4 Confederate Statues: ‘This Is Not About Politics’

Maya Rhodan
8:25 AM ET

New Orleans has begun removing statues that the city's mayor said were erected to honor the "lost cause of the Confederacy."

The first to go early Monday morning was the Battle of Liberty statue, an obelisk that was built to commemorate an insurrection led by a group of white citizens angered by the racially integrated Reconstruction government. Statues in honor of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and the President of the Confederate States Jefferson Davis are also slated to be removed.

In a statement, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said removing the statues sends a message that the city is inclusive and celebrates diversity.

"This is not about politics, blame or retaliation. This is not a naïve quest to solve all our problems at once," Landrieu said. "This is about showing the whole world that we as a city and as a people are able to acknowledge, understand, reconcile — and most importantly — choose a better future."

According to the Times-Picayune, the statues' removal marks the end of a process Landrieu started two years ago to move the city's Confederate memorials from public property. The initial call to action came in the wake of the Charleston church massacre; the shooter in those killings was a self-proclaimed white supremacist who proudly posed with Confederate symbols in photos. The mayor's office says the statues will first be placed in storage and later moved to appropriate museums or other facilities.

There have been threats made against contractors involved in moving the statues, so the city will not publicize the dates of additional removals. The Times-Picayune reports construction workers on site early Monday wore masks to cover their faces. The name of the company they work for was also blacked out, according to the paper.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME