World
Search
Sign In
tennisRomania's Fed Cup Captain Ilie Nastase Has Been Suspended For 'Unacceptable' Outburst
Fed Cup Nastase
North KoreaDo They Even Work? The Sad Saga of North Korea's ATMs
North Korean currency
IcelandMost Computers Don't Speak Icelandic. That's Bad News For the Future of the Language
Icelandic flag of Iceland against sky
North KoreaSouth Korea Says There's a Chance the North Will Conduct Its Sixth Nuclear Test on Tuesday
NKOREA-JAPAN-MISSILE
Demonstration Of South Korea And U.S. Air Forces Joint Training Exercise
U.S. Air Force soldiers squat beneath U.S. ground attack aircraft at a U.S. air base in Gunsan, South Korea, on April 20, 2017. Seong Joon Cho—Bloomberg/Getty Images
South Korea

The Evacuation of Americans From South Korea is Going to Be Rehearsed in June

Ryan Kilpatrick
1:00 AM ET

U.S. forces in South Korea are planning a drill to train soldiers in evacuating U.S. civilians to safety in the event of an incident the Korean Peninsula.

The drill, due to take place in June, could see troops with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) evacuate their family members and other civilians to places such as Japan by transport planes, the Korea Times reports.

The planned exercise comes as tensions reach a nadir in the region, due to North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests and joint U.S.-South Korea wargames. On Sunday, the North said it was "ready to sink" the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its accompanying strike group that is headed toward the Korean peninsula.

The U.S. military's last evacuation exercise in South Korea took place in October and November last year, after Pyongyang successfully conducted its fifth underground nuclear test in September. It was the first such drill in seven years.

On Monday, South Korean officials said there was a chance North Korea could conduct its sixth nuclear test or a test launch of an ICMB around the anniversary of the military's founding on Tuesday, Associated Press reports.

Around 230,000 U.S.citizens, including 28,500 servicemen and women, currently live in South Korea.

[Korea Times]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME