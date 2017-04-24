U.S.
Search
Sign In
PresidentsWatch Live: Barack Obama's First Public Speech Since Leaving Office
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 10, 2017
Media50 Years Ago This Week: The Liberal Civil War
April 28, 1967
Video GamesReview: 'Pinstripe' Is a Harrowing Trip Through Hell You Have to Play
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Calls Astronaut Peggy Whitson in Space
Expedition 50 Qualification Exams
Arkansas Executions Inmates
This combination of undated photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Jack Harold Jones Jr., left, and Marcel Williams. Both men are scheduled for execution on April 24, 2017.  Arkansas Department of Correction/AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Confederate Statues, Arkansas Executions and France's Presidential Election

Katie Reilly
8:42 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Arkansas prepares for rare double execution

In what could be the first double execution in the U.S. in more than 16 years, Arkansas is preparing to execute two inmates tonight despite legal appeals arguing they could experience extreme pain due to their poor health. Last week, Arkansas executed Ledell Lee, the state's first use of the death penalty since 2005.

Political outsiders advance in French presidential election

Two anti-establishment candidates, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen, on Sunday advanced to a runoff in the French presidential election — a historic outcome that represented a challenge to the political status quo in the country. The results of next month's runoff election will help determine the country's role in the world, including is future in the European Union.

New Orleans has begun removing Confederate monuments

New Orleans officials removed the first of four Confederate monuments early today, which is still celebrated as Confederate Memorial Day in some states. The decision to remove the monument honoring the Crescent City White League was controversial, adding to a heated national debate over the continued use of Confederate symbols.

Also:

North Korea on Sunday threatened to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier traveling toward the Korean peninsula, the latest defiant response to mounting tensions between the two countries.

Today marks NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson's 535th cumulative day in space aboard the International Space Station — a total that broke the national record and will earn her a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump.

Former President Barack Obama today will hold his first public event since leaving office, speaking with students at the University of Chicago about community organizing.

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival over the weekend.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME