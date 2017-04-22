Politics
Search
Sign In
DronesSee Earth From Above
Surfers avoiding the hurricane rip in Western Australia.
protests'It's About Facts.' Thousands Protest and Make Friends in the Rain at the March for Science
March for Science demonstration in Washington DC
AfghanistanAfghan Officials Say 100 Casualties in Attack on Afghanistan Military Compound
An Afghan national Army (ANA) soldier receives treatment at a hospital a day after a attack on an army headquarters in Mazar-i-Sharif northern Afghanistan
protestsQuestlove Speaks at March for Science: ‘We Need to Make Sure Science Belongs to the People’
NBC's "74th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Donald Trump, Alvaro Barrientos, Tammy Barrientos, Melania Trump
President Trump stands with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, after awarding him with a Purple Heart, as first lady Melania Trump, right, stands with Tammy Barrientos second from right, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Bethesda, Md. Alex Brandon—AP
White House

President Trump Awards Purple Heart at Walter Reed Military Hospital

Darlene Superville / AP
4:32 PM ET

(BETHESDA, Md.) — President Donald Trump on Saturday awarded a Purple Heart to an Army sergeant recently wounded in Afghanistan.

"When I heard about this and I wanted to do it myself," Trump said during a brief ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington. He awarded the medal to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, who was wounded in Afghanistan on March 17. The White House did not release Barrientos' hometown.

It was Trump's first visit as president to the military hospital. He was joined by his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Barrientos, whose right leg below the knee had been amputated, was wheeled into a hospital atrium in a wheelchair, accompanied by his wife, Tammy.

Trump, who is also commander of the U.S. military, kissed Barrientos' wife before pinning the medal on the sergeant's left shirt collar. The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who are wounded or killed in action.

Besides Barrientos, Trump was expected to meet privately with about a dozen service members who are receiving care at the medical center.

Before leaving the White House, the president tweeted that he looked forward to "seeing our bravest and greatest Americans."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME