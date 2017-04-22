Politics
Search
Sign In
protestsSee Some of the Nerdiest Signs From the March For Science
White HousePresident Trump Says 'Dreamers' Can 'Rest Easy' Because His Administration Is 'After the Criminals'
Donald Trump
ScienceMeet the Scientists Running for Office
White HouseTrump Administration Dismisses Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
US-POLITICS-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-OBAMA
protests

Questlove Speaks at March for Science: ‘We Need to Make Sure Science Belongs to the People’

Jennifer Calfas
1:55 PM ET

Musician and multi-instrumentalist Questlove said science should belong to the masses at the March for Science in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Questlove, one of the event’s co-hosts, spoke about the importance of science and facts during the new presidential administration as thousands of scientists gathered at hundreds of cities around the world on Earth Day in light of new policies affecting their work.

“The rational scientific thought gets us out of the highest corners and to the most open, wide spaces,” he said.

Referring to President Donald Trump as “that guy over there,” Questlove said making science accessible to people is now more important than ever.

“Many people seem to be forgetting those facts and it’s been frustrating to watch as certain forces in our society try to squelch science or their refusal to believe in it or propose alternative realities and facts. Alternative facts or whatever that (bleep) is. All that works against science and we need to work for science. More than that, we need to make sure science belongs to the people."

Science educator Bill Nye of Bill Nye the Science Guy and Mona Hanna-Attisha, the pediatrician responsible for exposing the water crisis in Flint, Mich., also spoke at the event in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Scientists have made their voices heard in light of Trump Administration policies affecting their work, including proposed budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institutes of Health.

Trump has not yet commented on the protests.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME