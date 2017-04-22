U.S.
Search
Sign In
CrimeOne Reason People Give False Confessions
Tired woman in the office
protestsWatch Live: March For Science Protesters Rally in D.C.
AUSTRALIA-SCIENCE-POLITICS-DEMONSTRATION
ScienceWhy Scientists Should All Be Diplomats
Rally To Stand Up For Science In Boston
celebrityObsessing About Caitlyn Jenner’s Surgery Is Part of a Larger Problem
Made LA: Moschino Show
Dept. Of Justice Clears Merger Of American Airlines And United Airlines
An American Airlines plane takes off from the Miami International Airport on Nov. 12, 2013 in Miami, Florida.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Transportation

American Airlines Suspends Employee After Video Shows Altercation With Mom

Jennifer Calfas
8:51 AM ET

American Airlines suspended a flight attendant after a video emerged of an altercation between him, several passengers and a mother carrying her child on Friday.

The video, uploaded onto Facebook by Surain Adyanthaya, shows a woman crying while holding her baby allegedly after the flight attendant "violently took a stroller," "hitting her and just missing the baby."

It also shows another passenger who seemed to be defending the woman and yelling the flight attendant, saying, "You do that to me and I'll knock you flat."

The flight attendant, who appeared angry at the passenger's remarks, challenged this passenger, saying "Hit me, come on," as his colleagues held him back.

The altercation occurred on a flight taking off from San Francisco for Dallas-Fort Worth. Americans Airlines said it was investigating the incident in a statement on Friday.

"What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident."

The airline company also said they are "taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip."

The video emerged just weeks after another one of Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight went viral. That video sparked national outcry, and a lawyer representing Dao said he suffered several injuries as a result.

United Airlines has since apologized for the incident, and the three Chicago Aviation officers involved in the incident have been suspended.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME