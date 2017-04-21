Google's Earth Day Doodle Sends an Urgent Message About Climate Change

Google's doodle for Earth Day sends a pertinent message about climate change as scientists and others gear up for the March for Science on Saturday.

In a series of illustrations, the Google doodle tells the story of a sleeping fox that has a nightmare about the consequences of climate change, featuring melted icebergs and dead plants. Disturbed, the fox enlists two friends to be more thoughtful about conservation—the trio eat vegetables, grow plants, ride bikes and use solar energy.

Google also offered conservation tips for Earth Day , reminding people to turn off lights, plant trees, eat locally sourced food and avoid driving.