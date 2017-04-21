United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Won't Be Promoted to Chairman After All

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will no longer become the chair of the airline's parent company, United Continental Holdings , in the wake of a scandal over a passenger who was forcibly removed from a United plane.

Munoz was slated to fill that role in 2018, according to Reuters .

The embattled CEO asked to change his contract with United to take out mentions of any future appointment as its board leader, according to a regulatory filing .

The amendment leaves "future determinations related to the Chairman position to the discretion of the Board," the filing continues.

United is still staggering out of a scandal that saw passenger Dr. David Dao forcibly removed from one of the airline's flights earlier this month.

Video of the man being dragged off the United plane and returning, visibly bloodied, went quickly viral. The resulting pubic relations nightmare wiped billions off of United's market cap.