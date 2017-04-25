Living
Search
Sign In
IraqCapturing the Beauty of Springtime in Iraqi Kurdistan
Kurdistan Springtime
trump 100 daysFewer Americans Think President Trump Keeps His Promises, Poll Shows
President Trump Signs Financial Services Executive Order At U.S. Treasury
North KoreaNorth Korea Holds Live-Fire Drills as Trump Calls For Tougher Sanctions
NKOREA-POLITICS
White HousePresident Trump Kept Fewer than Half of His 100-Day Promises
President Trump Holds Video Conference With NASA Astronauts Aboard The International Space Station
advice

Sheryl Sandberg: What Not to Say to a Friend Who’s Having a Hard Time

Diane Tsai,Belinda Luscombe
7:00 AM ET

"Adults sometimes flinch a little to this day," Sheryl Sandberg says, when she mentions her late husband Dave Goldberg's name. "As if I’m reminding them that my husband died and it’s sad." While the expressions are tiny and fleeting, Sandberg notices them. "They don’t even know they’re doing it. It’s just people’s reaction."

The Facebook Chief Operating Officer, who spoke extensively to TIME about her husband's death, along with her grief and recovery, says she felt incredibly isolated when she returned to work. Employees avoided her, facing the triple threat of a boss who was famous and obviously suffering. Sandberg understood the reaction, but believed that adding isolation to grief was making it so much worse. So she set about writing Option B, with psychologist Adam Grant, to help people better understand grief and hardship and setting up an organization of the same name.

"One thing I learned in the book is look, we have put grief, adversity, cancer, illness, job loss, sexual assault, like all this stuff that people face, in a big old closet," she says. "And people want it in the closet because it’s easier. People are uncomfortable talking about this. The No. 1 thing everyone I know who’s gotten cancer has said about this, is that no one talks about it. You want to silence a room? Say you were just diagnosed with cancer, or say you had cancer five years ago. People freeze."

Sandberg has other simple tips for those who want to help friends who are having a hard time, which she shares in the above video.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME